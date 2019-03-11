One Dead In 3 Vehicle Crash West of Fergus Falls

The state patrol says the 51-year-old victim was drivng a mini-van and stopped to remove frost from the windshield.

FERGUS FALLS, MN (KFGO) – An Ohio man has died of injuries suffered early Monday on Hwy. 210 west of Fergus Falls.

The state patrol says the 51-year-old victim was drivng a mini-van and stopped to remove frost from the windshield.

An SUV ran into the van, which spun around into traffic.

A second SUV then broadsided the van.

Killed was Anthony Thacker of Portsmouth, Ohio.

A passenger in his van was first taken to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls before he was transferred to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

He’s expected to recover.

The other two drivers were not hurt.