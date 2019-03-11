Viral Facebook Post Turns Out To Be Misunderstanding, Post Since Deleted

Woman Had Claimed Man Took Picture of Her Daughter at Best Buy In Fargo

FARGO, ND — A post on Facebook that went viral after a mother thought a man had taken a picture of her daughter at Best Buy in Fargo without her permission is just a misunderstanding.

She posted pictures of the man and two other men he was with at the store on Saturday on social media with a warning to watch out for them.

Police say later that night, one of the men called them to help settle down rumors of them supposedly taking photos of children.

Police confirmed that the picture the ma had taken was of merchandise and not a child.

The post on Facebook has since been deleted.