Viral Facebook Post Turns Out To Be Misunderstanding, Post Since Deleted

Woman Had Claimed Man Took Picture of Her Daughter at Best Buy In Fargo
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, ND — A post on Facebook that went viral after a mother thought a man had taken a picture of her daughter at Best Buy in Fargo without her permission is just a misunderstanding.

She posted pictures of the man and two other men he was with at the store on Saturday on social media with a warning to watch out for them.

Police say later that night, one of the men called them to help settle down rumors of them supposedly taking photos of children.

Police confirmed that the picture the ma had taken was of merchandise and not a child.

The post on Facebook has since been deleted.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

One Moorhead Man Is Injured After A Stabbing
Salvation Army & Sandy’s Donuts Celebra...
Fargo Student Wins State Spelling Bee, Headed To W...
Fargo Police: Crashes Increased in December

You Might Like

Minneapolis Men Arrested In Heroin Bust In Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, MN -- Two Minneapolis men were arrested after heroin was seized Wednesday in Becker County. Forty-three-year-old Titus Martin and 29-year-old Guntallwon Brown were each charged with 1st degree possession of a controlled substance. Officers from the West Central Drug…