West Fargo School Board Names New High School & Middle School in Horace

WEST FARGO, N.D. – It was close, but the West Fargo School Board has voted 4-3 in favor of naming the next high school: West Fargo Horace High School.

The name beat out Rivers Bend and Roosevelt.

The board voted 6-1 in favor of naming the next middle school: Heritage. It beat out Dakota and United.

The schools will be built near 76th Avenue in Horace.

The district’s third middle school should be ready by fall 2020 with construction on the high school to follow.