Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Schools To Close For Six Days

DILWORTH, Minn. – The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District says all four of its schools will close March 13th through the 18th to remove snow from the roof of Glyndon-Felton Elementary.

The district says in a note to parents it made the decision “upon the assessment and recommendations from a structural engineer (Tuesday) afternoon.”

No classes, meetings or events will be held in Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Middle School, Glyndon-Felton Elementary and Dilworth Elementary.