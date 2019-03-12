Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Schools To Close For Six Days

Austin Erickson,

DILWORTH, Minn. – The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District says all four of its schools will close March 13th through the 18th to remove snow from the roof of Glyndon-Felton Elementary.

The district says in a note to parents it made the decision “upon the assessment and recommendations from a structural engineer (Tuesday) afternoon.”

No classes, meetings or events will be held in Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Middle School, Glyndon-Felton Elementary and Dilworth Elementary.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

College Bus Crashes While Returning Home To Illino...
Man Hurt After His ATV Was Hit By An SUV Dies
Minnesota Preps for Budget Surplus
Barnesville Man Charged in Moorhead Assault

You Might Like

MN House Passes Two Gun Control Bills

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After 17 people were killed in the Parkland, Florida shooting last year, Martha Wheeler decided that was enough. "Even as a teacher when we were doing shooter drills,…

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Schools To Close For Six Days

DILWORTH, Minn. - The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District says all four of its schools will close March 13th through the 18th to remove snow from the roof of Glyndon-Felton Elementary. The district says in a note to parents it made the…