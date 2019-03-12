Emerson, MB – Town of the Week 3-12-19

You Might Like
MN House Passes Two Gun Control Bills
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After 17 people were killed in the Parkland, Florida shooting last year, Martha Wheeler decided that was enough. "Even as a teacher when we were doing shooter drills,…
Bison Upset Omaha 73-63 To Go Back To The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Get your dancin' shoes on, Bison fans. North Dakota State is headed back to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after winning the Summit League Tournament. The fourth-seeded Bison beat second-seeded Omaha 73-63. North Dakota State was…
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Schools To Close For Six Days
DILWORTH, Minn. - The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District says all four of its schools will close March 13th through the 18th to remove snow from the roof of Glyndon-Felton Elementary. The district says in a note to parents it made the…
