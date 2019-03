One injured in Lidgerwood, N.D. house fire

Courtesy: KFGO

LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – One person has been injured in a house fire in Lidgerwood.

Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says a garbage truck driver spotted the fire, called 911 and helped the victim escape. The man was airlifted to a hospital.

Firefighters from Lidgerwood, Hankinson, Great Bend, Milnor and Wahpeton responded.

There was no immediate word on a cause.