Report: Anthony Barr Backs Out on Jets Deal & Stays with Vikings, Murray Signs With Saints

Anthony Barr #55 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Eagan, Minn. (FOX 9) – One day after telling the New York Jets he would sign with them, Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr has decided to stay in Minnesota, according to reports.

NFL sources said Monday the 26-year-old would sign with the Jets when free agency opens Wednesday after the Vikings could not or would not meet his reported price of $14 to $15 million.

But, NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo reported Tuesday Barr changed his mind and agreed to terms to remain with the team.

Barr was the Vikings first-round draft pick in 2014. Last season, he recorded 39 tackles and three sacks.

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray intends to sign a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting.

The 29-year-old played two seasons with the Vikings. During the 2018 season, he rushed for 578 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

The Saints are reportedly giving Murray a $14.4 million deal.

Free agency officially starts Wednesday.