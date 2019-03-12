Teddy Bear Posse Kicks Off to Collect Stuffed Animals for Law Enforcement Agencies

The bears will be given to kids in traumatic situations

FARGO, N.D. — Midwest Radio Fargo–Moorhead and Gate City Bank are kicking off their annual “Teddy Bear Posse.”

The campaign collects new teddy bears and stuffed animals to give to law enforcement agencies. The bears are used to comfort kids in traumatic situations.

This is the third year the Teddy Bear Posse has been held. Last year more than 4,000 stuffed animals were collected.

“It’s great that this all comes together. I’ve been doing this for a number of years too, and I think it’s really cool to have that opportunity to make a situation that may be bad, to help put a little bit of a bandaid so to speak for the kids in that sense,” Sgt. Jesse Grabow with Minnesota State Patrol said.

Bears can be donated until May 14. You can drop them off at any Gate City Bank location, Midwest Radio of Fargo–Moorhead, North Dakota Autism Center, or Red Wing Shoes.