Watershed Group To Hold Public Hearing on Diversion Project

BARNESVILLE, MN (KFGO) – The Buffalo-Red River Watershed Board has voted to take the unusual step of holding a public hearing on whether it will issue a permit for the FM Diversion.

During a packed meeting in Barnesville, the board voted unanimously to hold the hearing at a date and location that have yet to be determined.

With more than a hundred people attending the meeting at its offices, the board decided it needed to find a larger spot for the hearing.

Opponents and those in favor of the project will each be given an hour to provide testimony.

Watershed Board President Jay Leitch says he thinks the board is going out of its way to cooperate with the process.

He also disputed claims that the delay in the watershed permit is costing the diversion authority more than $100,000 a day.