City of Fargo Discouraging On-Street Parking

FARGO, ND – If you’re parked on a street in Fargo, the city is asking that you move your car.

With another snow system moving in, on-street parking is strongly discouraged through Saturday morning.

Getting vehicles off the streets will help snow removal crews and allow a faster response in an emergency.

Vehicles on snow emergency routes will be towed at the owners’ expense.

Public works plow drivers have already put in more than five-thousand hours in overtime so far this winter.

GRAND FORKS, ND (KFGO) - A Fargo man is in the Grand Forks County jail after he rammed a sheriff's department squad car while he was driving a stolen car. It happened in Larimore, west of Grand Forks. Deputies spotted…

FARGO (KFGO) - The leader of a local veterans' organization says the group will not participate in this year's Fargo-Moorhead St. Patrick's Day Parade. Jason Hicks is Commander of the United Patriotic Bodies of the Fargo-Moorhead area. Hicks tells KFGO…

