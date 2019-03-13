City of Fargo Discouraging On-Street Parking

Getting vehicles off the streets will help snow removal crews and allow a faster response in an emergency.

FARGO, ND – If you’re parked on a street in Fargo, the city is asking that you move your car.

With another snow system moving in, on-street parking is strongly discouraged through Saturday morning.

Vehicles on snow emergency routes will be towed at the owners’ expense.

Public works plow drivers have already put in more than five-thousand hours in overtime so far this winter.