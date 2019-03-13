Courts Plus Community Fitness Deals With Early Morning Gas Leak

Snow and ice from the roof hit a gas pipe

FARGO, N.D. — Courts Plus Community Fitness had a gas leak around 3:20 a.m. A mixture of snow and ice fell from the roof and hit a gas pipe.

The fire department responded, the gas was shut off, doors were all opened, and fans were used to ventilate the building.

People could still go into the gym when they opened at their regular time of 5 a.m.

“Our members could come in around just after opening, as long as they use the weight and track area. We had to cancel a couple classes but other than that, everything is fixed and we’re back to normal,” Kelly Kisell, sales manager at Courts Plus, said.

Kisel says nothing to this degree has ever happened there before.