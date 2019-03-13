LIVE: Celebrating Homegrown Athletes With Bison Illustrated

Plus, Recapping The Summit League Title That Earned NDSU An NCAA Tournament Birth

Bison Illustrated editor Nolan Schmidt is tired this morning. He didn’t get back from the Summit League tournament in Sioux Falls until 2 a.m. this morning.

But he’s still thrilled to talk with Adam about NDSU.

He breaks down whether or not the Bison’s tournament win can be considered an upset.

He also speculates about where they may be seeded when the NCAA Tournament bracket comes out this Sunday.

Them we turn our attention to this month’s issue of Bison Illustrated.

The magazine is profiling four standout NDSU athletes who all come from small towns in North Dakota.

Schmidt says the combined population of all four towns is only about 1,300 people.

He says North Dakota is fertile recruiting ground for NDSU.

You can recruit your own issue of Bison Illustrated or the other Spotlight Media publications for free at stores across the F/M Metro.

