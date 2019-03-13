Rink Report: UND Carries Momentum into First Round of Playoffs

The Fighting Hawks will play at Denver this Weekend

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For the past sixteen years, North Dakota hockey has had home-ice advantage in the first round of the NCHC playoffs and has gotten to start the postseason at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

That streak comes to end this year, however, as the team finished the regular season in 5th place in the conference and now must head on the road to take on Denver.

The Fighting Hawks are currently on a three-game winning streak, so they feel as though it has momentum on their side.

“Anytime you roll into the playoffs you want to go on a winning note,” head coach Brad Berry said. “And not just one game, but you want to try to put a string together. We feel we are playing our best hockey right now and finally getting a few bounces here and there, but we are earning those bounces. You can feel the momentum in the room. We have had two unbelievably sharp practices this week. We’re going on that plane with the confidence this weekend to win two games.”

“Just getting those three wins in a row – even though we kind of slipped up a little bit late Saturday night – it was huge to get that win in overtime just to go into this playoff feeling good about ourselves, feeling confident with the puck and scoring goals,” junior defenseman Colton Poolman said. “It was big for our group for sure.”

When North Dakota traveled to Denver earlier this season, they finished that series with a loss and a tie. Overall, the team is 1-2-1 against the Pioneers this season.