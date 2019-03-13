Veterans Group Will Not March in St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The group says parade organizers told the veterans that they would have to pay a $50.00 fee before they're allowed to march.

FARGO (KFGO) – The leader of a local veterans’ organization says the group will not participate in this year’s Fargo-Moorhead St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Jason Hicks is Commander of the United Patriotic Bodies of the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Hicks tells KFGO News that parade organizers told the veterans that they would have to pay a $50.00 fee before they’re allowed to march.

“To be asked to pay to march with the symbol of our country is insane” Hicks said.

“There’s guys that have been doing this for decades, and if you look at them, in their age group, they’re doing this because of love of country.”

In an email, parade coordinator Katelyn Madsen told the veterans that special circumstances and lack of funding forced the parade to charge a fee this year.

Madsen suggested that the veterans find a sponsor, but Hicks says the group has never paid to march in a parade and out of principle, would not accept a donation.