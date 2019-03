Footprints in the Snow Lead Moorhead Police to Prowler

Officers responded to suspicious activity in the 600 block of 41st Avenue South

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Footprints in the snow led Moorhead officers to an early morning prowler.

Officers were called to the 600 block of 41st Avenue South around 2 a.m. after a homeowner reported hearing noises outside and noticed fresh footprints around the house.

Officers were able to track the prints to the 800 block of Belsly Boulevard where they found 26-year-old Anthony Alvarez.

He was arrested for Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, Trespassing, and Obstructing the Legal Process.