MSUM’s Volkert Looking to Extend Collegiate Career on Friday

The Dragons play in the NCAA Tournament against Duluth on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — One day away from the Division-II NCAA Tournament, MSUM women’s basketball is still in Moorhead, Minn.

The Dragons had their flight pushed back due to weather and will now leave for Hays, Kan., at around 7:00 Friday morning.

The team plays about 12 hours after that against Minnesota-Duluth.

MSUM just faced the Bulldogs in the NSIC title game, and senior Jacky Volkert had a forgettable night on just 1-of-13 shooting.

With the stakes even higher on Friday, she is putting her last performance behind her.

“Being a senior you’ve just got to go all out and give it my all,” she said. “I don’t want to have any regrets. It could be my last game. Hopefully it isn’t, but I’m not going to be afraid. I need to be aggressive. That ultimately helps me and helps my team.”

The team hopes to be in hays around 9:00 a.m. The game is at 7:30 in the evening.