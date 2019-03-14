NDSU Invites Fans to Selection Show Watch Party on Sunday

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State University athletic department will host an NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament selection show watch party inside the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex on Sunday, March 17.
The event is free and open to the public.
The watch party will be held in the Scheels Center, with the CBS Selection Show playing on the video board.
Doors will open at 4 p.m., with a brief program at 4:45 pm, and the matchups for the 68-team field will be announced starting at 5 p.m.
Men’s basketball student-athletes will be available to meet and greet with Bison fans, take photos, and sign autographs.
The first 250 kids in attendance will receive mini basketball hoops.
Men’s basketball posters will be available, and fans can take pictures with the 2019 Summit League Championship trophy.
For those unable to attend the watch party, NDSU Athletics will stream it live on Facebook.
The tournament opens with the “First Four” on March 19-20 in Dayton, Ohio. The first round will be played March 21-22, with the second round to follow on March 23-24.
The Bison will be making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance overall and their third trip to the Big Dance in the past six seasons.
