No Travel Advisory Issued for Rural Cass County Roads

CASS COUNTY, N.D. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office issues a no travel advisory strongly urging drivers to stay off rural roads calling it “a dangerous storm.”

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office says “Conditions will become extremely difficult as it becomes dark.”

County plows have been pulled from the roads and won’t begin snow removal until conditions improve.

Deputies say they’ve responded to numerous stranded vehicles. They will respond to people finding themselves in dangerous situations, but are asking for everyone to adhere to the no travel advisory.