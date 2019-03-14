Roof of Fargo Business Complex Collapses After Beginning to Cave in Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. – The roof of a building in South Fargo that started sagging Tuesday has completely collapsed.

Firefighters say the ceiling completely caved in overnight Thursday.

All businesses In the Westwood Galleria along 13th Avenue South were evacuated on Tuesday. All utilities were shut off so an electrical fire doesn’t start.

The fire department says the property manager will have to work with engineers to make sure the building is safe again.

“There were no injuries because of the evacuation. The building itself has been tagged, and nobody can occupy it or enter it until it’s evaluated by a structural engineer,” Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief Joe Mangin said.

Mangin says it’ll be quite a bit of time before the building is back up and running again.