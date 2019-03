Death Investigation Northeast of Moorhead

Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton says the investigation is just beginning.

BORUP, MN (KFGO) – The sheriff’s office and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating a death along state Hwy. 39 east of Borup, northeast of Moorhead.

He stopped short of calling the death suspicious saying its unclear what happened.