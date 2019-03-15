Moorhead Tastee Freez Opens for the Season After Delay

MOORHEAD, Minn. — If you want a sweet treat to go with the slowly warming temperatures, Tastee Freez is open for the season.

They normally open March 1, but were delayed because of the snow.

In the 18 years the current owners have been there, this is the second time they’ve had to push back their opening.

Every day of the week, they have a different 99 cent special. Peanut parfaits are also on sale for the rest of the week.

“We’re excited to open today. They’re working on a construction project, they’re going to be closing down our road here for the next few weeks so it’s going to make a little challenging to get to us, but we’re saying positive, and we hope our regulars will still come to us and see us,” Jessica Malvin, co-owner of the Moorhead Tastee Freez, said.

This location has been around since 1963.