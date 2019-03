Police Stress Safe Driving on St. Patrick’s Day, 4.3 DWI Arrests Per Hour in MN

MINNESOTA – Law enforcement wants to make sure you have a safe and sober ride this St. Patrick’s Day.

The Minnesota State Patrol says from 2014 to 2018 there have been an average of 4.3 DWI arrests per hour during the holiday.

There have been more than 3,500 crashes and 18 deaths on St. Patrick’s Day weekend statewide in the last 10 years.

The State Patrol says it’s important to plan for a sober ride before you head out and not once you’re already having fun with friends.