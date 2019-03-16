Bacon and Beer Festival is Back at the Fargodome

The festival brings together over thirty five hundred beer and bacon lovers for the ultimate food and drink combination

FARGO, N.D.– The Fargo Bacon & Beer Festival is back at the Fargodome to celebrate all things bacon and beer.

Festival goers can sample almost two hundred beers from craft beer artists and watch more than fifty local restaurants compete to take home the festival’s “Squealer Award” and the best brew.

Some delicacies at the festival include bacon maple cupcakes, brownies with bacon buttercream, and bacon deviled eggs.

“I think deep down they all want to win the trophy, which are some awesome trophies this year,” says the National Director for Events at Jade Presents, Courtney Ficek. “I think that’s one fun element of this year is the people’s choice and being able to vote and get to compete.”

Along with the taste testing, there’s a bacon eating contest, a mechanical pig, and other games that festival goers can participate in.