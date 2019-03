Hundreds Turn Out to 23rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The parade was originally canceled due to a lack of funds and volunteers

FARGO, N.D. — After originally being canceled due to a lack of funds, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade carries on for its 23rd year.

Bagpipe players, Irish dancers, and people decked out in green paraded from Moorhead to Fargo to bring Irish cheer to the crowd lining the streets.

“This year’s especially fun because the weather has turned around so we can be outside,” Sheila Meyer, a longtime parade attendee, said.

The one thing kids have in mind was candy. Groups from local businesses to law enforcement passed out plenty of treats to the kids’ delight.

Even though the temperatures were well below freezing, most kids don’t seem to mind.

“The [kids] wanted to come this year and I was like, ‘oh it’s going to be cold’ but I guess it’s worth it so we’ll go,” Autumn Schatz said.

That’s quite the contrast from years in the past.

“Just the really nice year when we were out here in short sleeve shirts and we were up on the roof and it was gorgeous, you could see the parade for miles,” Meyer said.

Parade goers say the tradition that’s been going on for over two decades is a great way to bring generations together.

“I like this goes every year, families come out here, gather together, and have some fun, especially bring their little ones out,” Schatz said.

“I’m hoping the kids get to see lots of fun things and maybe we’ll see some leprechauns,” Meyer said.

The parade started at the Moorhead Center Mall and ended at Broadway and 6th Avenue.