Barnesville’s Tonsfeldt Steals HS Play of the Week

Adam Tonsfeldt is the winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

MOORHEAD, Minn. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week was part of a double-feature.

Barnesville’s Adam Tonsfeldt made two plays in the section tournament against East Grand Forks that showed off his versatility.

Both of the highlighted plays showcase a steal that he was able to turn into a transition basket.