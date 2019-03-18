Detroit Lakes Man Suffers Burns on 90% of His Body After Fish House Explosion

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A Detroit Lakes man is in critical condition at a St. Paul hospital after a fish house explosion in Moorhead.

The Moorhead Fire Department says the explosion happened near 8:00 AM Sunday at 12th Avenue and 14th Street South. An incident report says Michael Herzog was outside when fire crews arrived and the fire was put out.

Herzog’s CaringBridge website says the former Concordia College quarterback suffered second and third degree burns to 90 percent of his body. He has been sedated and will be reevaluated after three days.

“We are so thankful that Michael is alive… It is truly a miracle. We ask that you please join us in praying for Michael’s continued strength. Thank you all so much for your caring messages and continued prayers. We appreciate them more than we can say,” Herzog’s CaringBridge site says.