Overnight Fire Guts Fargo Building

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fire heavily damaged a commercial building at 914 Page Drive in Fargo.

Firefighters responded to the call at 9:30 p.m.Sunday.

On arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from two units on the east half of the steel building.

Crews forced entry inside through an overhead garage door and found the interior of the two units fully involved.

The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes.

The businesses were gutted.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.