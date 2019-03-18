Shopko Closing Remaining Stores Including Valley City, Perham, Fergus Falls and Others

Those stores are expected to close by June

Shopko announcing it is closing its remaining 120 department stores including a number of stores in our region in Fergus Falls, Valley City, Roseau and Perham.

Despite Shopko’s best efforts, a buyer was not found for the company’s “go-forward business.”

The closures will affect an additional 5,000 employees.

The company is evaluating strategic options for its optical business.

It will not move forward with the auction that it previously contemplated.