Shopko Closing Remaining Stores Including Valley City, Perham, Fergus Falls and Others

Those stores are expected to close by June
TJ Nelson,

Shopko announcing it is closing its remaining 120 department stores including a number of stores in our region in Fergus Falls, Valley City, Roseau and Perham.

Those stores are expected to close by June.

Despite Shopko’s best efforts, a buyer was not found for the company’s “go-forward business.”

The closures will affect an additional 5,000 employees.

The company is evaluating strategic options for its optical business.

It will not move forward with the auction that it previously contemplated.

