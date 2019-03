SWAT Team Conducting Explosive Breaching Training in Fargo Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police is letting the public know the Red River SWAT Team is conducting what it calls routine explosive breaching training on Tuesday.

It will take place at a flood buyout home on the 7400 block of South University Drive from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Police say loud noises are expected as live explosives will be used.