Army ROTC Flight Training Program Returns to UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – After a nearly decade long break, the Army Flight Training program is returning to the University of North Dakota.

The program provides scholarships to 15 Army ROTC cadets each year, covering the costs of flight training.

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee, helped secure $4 million in funding for the Army to again use flight schools like UND to train ROTC helicopter pilots.

He says the current shortage of pilots doesn’t just impact the military, but is a nationwide issue.

“We have the premiere school of aerospace in the country, we need the pilots badly and these are the greatest young people. So, a great program and excited that it’s back at UND,” Sen. Hoeven said.

UND originally operated the program for 30 years, until its funding ended in 2010.