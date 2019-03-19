Downtown Fargo Begins Plans for Civic Plaza

FARGO, N.D. — There will be major changes coming to downtown Fargo in an effort to better connect parts of the community.

“We have the opportunity not just to create a civic plaza which is really kind of it’s own type,” Principal designer of Bishop Land Design, Scott Bishop said. “But also it’s a way to connect several important open spaces. In the planning process, we talked a lot about an open space network and we have the opportunity to create that today with the momentum from the Civic Plaza.”

The Civic Plaza will be located in the open space between the Public Library, City Hall and The Civic Center. It will be the central point through which the city hopes to connect other parts of downtown.

“Connecting Broadway and the block-9 plaza via 2nd St. and then the civic plaza itself,” Bishop said. “They then finally connect to the Riverfront open space, which in essence creates this big network which is scalable for many different kinds of events and activities throughout the seasons.”

One of the major functions of the new Civic Plaza will be to host those kinds of community events.

“It’s really important for a place and community to gather,” said Bishop “We talk about the number of folks that can actually be there, which is a pretty staggering amount. It can be anywhere from 30 to 50,000 people that can gather there – so whether its when you win a big sporting event or it’s something where you guys need to get together and mourn – having the ability and space to do that is part of what makes it a real civic function.”