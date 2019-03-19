LIVE: “Professionals Of Color” Program Aims To Increase Diversity In Business

New Program Comes From F/M/WF Chamber

Alyssa Ralston joins Adam from The Chamber to tell us about a new program to increase diversity in the business community.

The “Professionals of Color” program is offering development and networking opportunities.

That includes social events, professional development, education and service opportunities.

Ralston says the response to the group has been very encouraging.

The Chamber held a kick-off event last month.

The program is open to Chamber members.

You can find out more by clicking here.