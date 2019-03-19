North Dakota Lawmaker Resigns Due to Health Reasons

Joe Radske,

BISMARCK – A Republican senator from eastern North Dakota has announced he’s resigning due to health reasons.

Arne Osland of Mayville notified legislative leaders that he was stepping down.

Colleagues say the 77-year-old retired farmer and businessman recently suffered a stroke and is convalescing in Arizona.

Osland was serving his first term, representing District 20 that includes all of Traill County and parts of Grand Forks and Cass Counties.

GOP District 20 Chairwoman Kim Lauf says several people are interested in the seat.

She says someone will be appointed to fill the vacancy by the end of the legislative session.

