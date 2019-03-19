Senate Votes To Repeal ND Blue Law, Bill Heads to Gov. Burgum

The bill was passed by the house two months ago and goes to Governor Doug Burgum’s desk.

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Senate votes 25-21 to repeal the state’s blue law which closes many businesses for 12 hours on Sunday.

He has already said he supports the repeal.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says North Dakota is the only state prohibiting shopping on Sunday mornings.

The ban is rooted in religious tradition.

The law once required most businesses to stay closed on Sundays.

It was changed in 1985 to allow grocery stores to open.

In 1991, the legislature agreed to allow most businesses to open after noon.