Becker County Deaths Are Ruled Murder-Suicide

OGEMA, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities have identified the three people found dead in northwestern Minnesota as a mother and her two young children.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Wednesday said 28-year-old Emma LaRoque fatally shot herself at their home in rural Ogema in Becker County.

The BCA says her children were homicide victims.

They are identified as 4-year-old Frederick York and 9-year-old Shane Woods.

Their bodies were found Monday at their home off Highway 34.

