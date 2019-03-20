To Kick off the Start of Spring a Local Shop is Teaching People How to Garden

With the days getting longer and the weather getting warmer, planting a garden can be a fun way to de-stress
Heather Vikre,

FARGO, N.D.– In honor of the first day of spring, a local shop is teaching people how to plant an herb garden.

With the days getting longer and the weather getting warmer, planting a garden can be a fun way to de-stress.

Baker Garden & Gift set up pots, plants and soil to show people how easy and rewarding gardening can be.

An assortment of herbs like rosemary, lemon balm and thyme are available for people to plant.

Attendees are able to take home three different potted herbs.

“I hope that it makes people kind of happier,” says Katie Peterson of Baker Garden & Gift. “I hope that they’re like it’s finally spring time, and the winters over. The snow is melting and we might be flooding but we’re going to have our plants inside so it’s going to be alright.”

To learn more about these planting workshops click here.

Categories: Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Taking in the Big Dipper
Options Available for Treating Seasonal Allergies
City Workers Explain the Smelly Side of Showering
FM Ballet Auditions for Brand New Performance̷...

You Might Like

NDSU Fans Cheer on the Bison From Fargo

FARGO, N.D. -- NDSU men's basketball is still dancing. The Bison won a 78-74 thriller against North Carolina Central in their first four game of the NCAA tournament and plenty of fans were…