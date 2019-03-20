To Kick off the Start of Spring a Local Shop is Teaching People How to Garden

With the days getting longer and the weather getting warmer, planting a garden can be a fun way to de-stress

FARGO, N.D.– In honor of the first day of spring, a local shop is teaching people how to plant an herb garden.

Baker Garden & Gift set up pots, plants and soil to show people how easy and rewarding gardening can be.

An assortment of herbs like rosemary, lemon balm and thyme are available for people to plant.

Attendees are able to take home three different potted herbs.

“I hope that it makes people kind of happier,” says Katie Peterson of Baker Garden & Gift. “I hope that they’re like it’s finally spring time, and the winters over. The snow is melting and we might be flooding but we’re going to have our plants inside so it’s going to be alright.”

