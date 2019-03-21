City of Moorhead Holds Open House on Center Avenue Improvement Project

The project runs from the Red River to 8th Street

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The city of Moorhead held an open house for people to learn more about plans for the Center Avenue improvement project.

The project is a mill-and-overlay project that’s designed to help with traffic flow and make it better for pedestrians.

The project runs on Center Avenue from the Red River to 8th Street. Construction is expected to start once the weather warms up and snow is off the ground.

“We’re trying to create a collaborative effort between Fargo and Moorhead of how we get around, how we effectively do business and that’s what we’re all about is support our businesses and make sure we create an open-for-business environment for everybody through the construction season,” Derrick LaPoint, President/CEO of Downtown Moorhead Inc., said.

People who own property on Center Avenue also got to hear about proposed special assessments for the project.