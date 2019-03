No Arrests in Grand Forks Stabbing

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Grand Forks police respond to a morning stabbing.

It happened at 2012 7th Avenue North.

A man called around 10 am, saying he has been stabbed by a woman in the house.

That woman says it was self–defense.

The man fled the scene and was later found by police.

Both people were released.

The two had minor injuries but declined treatment.