Cass County Looking for Volunteers to Fill Sandbags

Volunteers are needed both weekdays and weekends.

FARGO, ND — Cass County Government is seeking volunteers to fill sandbags at the Cass County Highway Shop located at 1201 Main Avenue West in West Fargo between Wednesday, March 27th and Friday, April 5th.

Volunteers are needed both weekdays and weekends. Weekday shifts run from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday, March 30th, volunteers are needed from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Sunday, March 31st from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cass County needs between 55-60 people per shift to maximize productivity. Cass County cannot provide maximum flood protection to our rural residents without citizen involvement. We encourage businesses, civic organizations, rural subdivisions, and other groups to support this operation.

This is the only sandbag operation supporting rural Cass County. If your property has benefited from County flood protection in the past – or if you anticipate needing County flood protection – please consider assisting.

Interested volunteers should contact Cass County’s volunteer coordinator, Chip Ammerman at (701) 239-6700.