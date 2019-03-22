Child Escapes Serious Injury After Being Hit By Train

The Barnes County Sheriff's office said the engineer applied the emergency brake to slow the train down, before the front of the engine struck the boy and threw him into the ditch. 
Joe Radske,

ECKELSON, N.D. – A 4-year-old boy escaped serious injury after a westbound BNSF train struck the boy who was standing on a railroad track in Eckelson, about 20 miles west of Valley City.

The Barnes County Sheriff’s office said the engineer applied the emergency brake to slow the train down, before the front of the engine struck the boy and threw him into the ditch.

It was pulling empty coal cars.

The child was airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo where he is listed in stable condition.

Authorities responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The accident remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office.

Categories: Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Fargo Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing His Own Fat...
Resettlement Plans Put on Hold After Reinstatement...
Three Arrested After Alleged Armed Robbery at Farg...
Fargo City Commission Candidates Participate in Fo...

You Might Like

Help Find Moorhead Girl Last Seen Two Months Ago

MOORHEAD, Minn. - The Center for Missing and Exploited Children needs help finding a 14-year-old Moorhead girl. Tim'Monique Davis was last seen on January 20th. She may still be in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Tim'Monique is 5'6" tall, weighs 189 pounds and…

Moorhead Declares State of Emergency for 2019 Spring Flood

MOORHEAD, MN -- The Minnesota city of Moorhead has joined neighboring Fargo, North Dakota, in declaring a flood emergency along the river that separates the cities. Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd says the move enables the city to seek money from state…

Child Escapes Serious Injury After Being Hit By Train

ECKELSON, N.D. - A 4-year-old boy escaped serious injury after a westbound BNSF train struck the boy who was standing on a railroad track in Eckelson, about 20 miles west of Valley City. The Barnes County Sheriff's office said the…