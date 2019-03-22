Child Escapes Serious Injury After Being Hit By Train

The Barnes County Sheriff's office said the engineer applied the emergency brake to slow the train down, before the front of the engine struck the boy and threw him into the ditch.

ECKELSON, N.D. – A 4-year-old boy escaped serious injury after a westbound BNSF train struck the boy who was standing on a railroad track in Eckelson, about 20 miles west of Valley City.

It was pulling empty coal cars.

The child was airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo where he is listed in stable condition.

Authorities responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The accident remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office.