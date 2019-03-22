City of Fargo Looking for Sandbag Volunteers

Fargo Sandbag Central will be open from 7-7 p.m. on Monday through Friday

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Sandbag Central is trying to fill one million sandbags in the next two weeks but to complete the goal, they’re going to need help.

The city is looking for two hundred volunteers to fill sandbags from seven to seven Monday through Friday. Fargo Sandbag Central will start operations on Tuesday and try to fill one hundred thousand sandbags a day. Right now, they have two machines that can each fill seven thousand an hour.

“The sandbag production process is really an instrumental part of protecting the entire city from the rising Red River and it’s extremely important for people to come out and help create sandbags so we can deploy them,” said Mark Williams, asst. director of planning for the city.

Sandbag Central is at 2301 8th Avenue North. Williams says volunteers are especially needed from seven to nine a.m. and two to seven p.m.