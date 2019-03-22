Henning Advances to State Title Game, Ada-Borup, Perham Come Up Short

The Hornets defeated Spring Grove 67-34 to earn a spot in the Championship

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — In the Class A Minnesota boys basketball tournament, Henning defeated Spring Grove to make the Championship game, but Ada-Borup fell to North Woods 57-55 in the other semifinal game.

In the Class AA tournament, Perham fell to Minneapolis North High School 62-46.

Henning will play for the Championship against North Woods on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.