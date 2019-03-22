Henning Advances to State Title Game, Ada-Borup, Perham Come Up Short

The Hornets defeated Spring Grove 67-34 to earn a spot in the Championship
Kathryn Gallo,

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — In the Class A Minnesota boys basketball tournament, Henning defeated Spring Grove to make the Championship game, but Ada-Borup fell to North Woods 57-55 in the other semifinal game.

In the Class AA tournament, Perham fell to Minneapolis North High School 62-46.

Henning will play for the Championship against North Woods on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Categories: High School, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Spud Hockey Credits Recent Success with Amped Up P...
Perham’s Moser Breaks Away for HS Play of th...
Boys Basketball Roundup: South Deals West Fargo 2n...
Henning Man Identified in Fatal Crash

You Might Like

#1 Duke Ends Bison's Season in NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. - #16 North Dakota State falls to #1 overall seed Duke 85–62 in an NCAA Tournament first round game. The Bison’s first shot by Sam Griesel was blocked by Duke star Freshman Zion Williamson and many possibly thought if…