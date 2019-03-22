MN Boys’ HS Basketball Tournament on Antenna TV Features Regional Teams

All the action from the Boys' Tournament can be seen on Antenna TV (15.2) beginning at NOON today.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Several regional teams are featured in the Boys’ HS Basketball Tournament continuing Friday on Antenna TV.

In Class 2A – Perham Yellowjackets takes on Minneapolis North Community High School tonight at 8:00 p.m.

In Class 1A – Henning Hornets face Spring Grove High School this afternoon at NOON p.m., then Ada-Borup takes on North Woods High School at 2:00 p.m.

