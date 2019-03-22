MN Boys’ HS Basketball Tournament on Antenna TV Features Regional Teams

All the action from the Boys' Tournament can be seen on Antenna TV (15.2) beginning at NOON today.
Joe Radske,

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Several regional teams are featured in the Boys’ HS Basketball Tournament continuing Friday on Antenna TV.

In Class 2A – Perham Yellowjackets takes on Minneapolis North Community High School tonight at 8:00 p.m.

In Class 1A – Henning Hornets face Spring Grove High School this afternoon at NOON p.m., then Ada-Borup takes on North Woods High School at 2:00 p.m.

All the action from the Boys’ Tournament can be seen on Antenna TV (15.2) beginning at NOON today.

Click here to find out where you can see Antenna TV in your community.

Categories: Community, Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Semi Driver Charged in Connection With Teen’...
Man Suffers Severe Hypothermia After Being Pulled ...
Legion Baseball: Moorhead Cruises, Perham Rallies ...
Guilty Plea In Crash That Killed Bus Driver

You Might Like

Help Find Moorhead Girl Last Seen Two Months Ago

MOORHEAD, Minn. - The Center for Missing and Exploited Children needs help finding a 14-year-old Moorhead girl. Tim'Monique Davis was last seen on January 20th. She may still be in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Tim'Monique is 5'6" tall, weighs 189 pounds and…

Moorhead Declares State of Emergency for 2019 Spring Flood

MOORHEAD, MN -- The Minnesota city of Moorhead has joined neighboring Fargo, North Dakota, in declaring a flood emergency along the river that separates the cities. Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd says the move enables the city to seek money from state…

Child Escapes Serious Injury After Being Hit By Train

ECKELSON, N.D. - A 4-year-old boy escaped serious injury after a westbound BNSF train struck the boy who was standing on a railroad track in Eckelson, about 20 miles west of Valley City. The Barnes County Sheriff's office said the…