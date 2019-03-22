MN Boys’ HS Basketball Tournament on Antenna TV Features Regional Teams

MOORHEAD, Minn. - The Center for Missing and Exploited Children needs help finding a 14-year-old Moorhead girl. Tim'Monique Davis was last seen on January 20th. She may still be in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Tim'Monique is 5'6" tall, weighs 189 pounds and…
MOORHEAD, MN -- The Minnesota city of Moorhead has joined neighboring Fargo, North Dakota, in declaring a flood emergency along the river that separates the cities. Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd says the move enables the city to seek money from state…
ECKELSON, N.D. - A 4-year-old boy escaped serious injury after a westbound BNSF train struck the boy who was standing on a railroad track in Eckelson, about 20 miles west of Valley City. The Barnes County Sheriff's office said the…