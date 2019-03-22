Play of the Week Nominees: March 22

Hawley, Perham Battle for Play of the Week
Nick Couzin,

FARGO, N.D. — For this week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the Week Nominees, both plays come from the Minnesota Section 8AA semifinal and championship games.

Perham’s Finn Diggins finds Jensen Beachy down low with the nice look pass leading to a win over Barnesville and a trip to the championship with Hawley.

But is it better then what we saw from the championship game?

Hawley’s Chase Libak gets the steal and converts on the bucket with the crafty finesse move against Perham.

You can vote for the Play of the Week on the Sports tab of KVRR.com or by voting in the poll tweeted out by @KVRRSports.

