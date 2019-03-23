Henning Wins Minnesota Class A State Tournament

The Hornets defeated North Woods 67-42 for the title

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — In the Championship game of the Minnesota Class A State Tournament, Henning made it look easy, downing North Woods 67-42.

It was all Hornets from start to finish.

The team jumped out to an early lead and finished the first half up 36-17. The team would hold onto that double-digit advantage throughout the rest of the game and win by 25 points to earn the school’s first ever boys basketball state title.