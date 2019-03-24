Skating through the Seasons at 41st Annual Moorhead Ice Show

This is the first time the show has had a "four seasons" theme

MOORHEAD, Minn. — We may only be able to experience one season at a time, but some figure skaters in Moorhead are taking people on a trip through all four of them in one weekend.

Skates, spins and even flossing make up the 41st annual Moorhead Ice Show.

The theme of this year’s show is “Fun for All Seasons,” a subject that has never been performed in the history of the show.

“I’ve done a lot of repeats, and this is one I’ve never done before is the four seasons,” said Dawn Franklin, director of the Moorhead Ice Show. “I’ve done holidays, so I just wanted something different, and it seemed like a really fun, easy thing to do.”

And easy it was, with performers tackling all four seasons in their own ways.

Some skaters say they enjoy the theme because it gives them an opportunity to come up with something new.

“I really like the theme ‘seasons’ this year, and I thought it was very fun and it’s just a good time to do it with friends,” said Chloe Pesek, a 12-year-old skater.

A featured attraction this year is guest skater Jimmy Ma, who won the bronze medal at last year’s U.S. International Figure Skating Classic.

Franklin says she could easily connect with Ma since figure skating is a small world.

“You get to know a lot of different coaches and skaters all around the country, so it’s pretty easy to make the connections to be able to get skaters,” Franklin said.

Franklin also says she likes putting this show together every year because she believes this is a good chance for skaters to be themselves.

“These girls and boys skate year-round, and this is the one thing they get to do that’s fun,” Franklin said. “It takes the pressure off; there’s no judges, no competition, no testing.”

And it’s one final chance for them to wrap up their season on the ice.

The three-day show features over 175 skaters of all ages.