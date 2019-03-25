At-Risk Residents Encouraged to Register in Emergency Assistance Request Database

The emergency assistance request database is simply a list of our at-risk and vulnerable populations*.

CLAY COUNTY, MN — Disasters can occur at any time of the year. Fires, floods, tornados, hazardous material spills put people at risk.

The Clay and Wilkin County Public Health Departments are encouraging vulnerable and at-risk populations to register themselves into our new emergency assistance request database.

During an emergency or disaster this database will be used by emergency personnel to locate homes and prioritize first responder services.

By identifying and engaging with at-risk and vulnerable populations in advance of a disaster, we will be better able to help them.

*Vulnerable and at-risk populations in our counties includes but is not limited to those who are elderly, limited or non-English speaking, physically disabled, and individuals who feel they cannot comfortably help themselves in a disaster.

Emergency responders need to be able to help those least able to help themselves.

County residents can find the registration database weblink at their respective county webpage or can call their local public health department to register.

Wilkin County Public Health

PO Box 127

Breckenridge, MN 56520

218-643-7122

co.wilkin.mn.us

Clay County Public Health

715 11th St. N.

Suite 303

Moorhead, MN 56560

Phone: 218-299-5220

Phone: 877-282-2435 (Toll Free)

Claycountymn.gov