Cass County Expects Harwood & Argusville to be Hit Hard by Flooding

They need 60 volunteers per hour

CASS COUNTY, N.D. — Grand Forks Mayor Michael Brown has signed a flood emergency declaration which follows one last week by Grand Forks County. Meanwhile, Cass County needs volunteers to help fill more than 300,000 sandbags.

The county needs about 60 volunteers per hour to help complete their goal. If you’d like to help out, stop by the Cass County Highway Department starting on Wednesday. Volunteers are needed both weekdays and weekends.

County administrators say it is critical community members volunteer to help because rural areas will be heavily impacted by flooding.

“Argusville, Harwood, many of our rural communities are going to be getting hit especially hard. We need the community to realize there are two sandbag operations going. We need those calls and those groups to keep coming,” said Robert Wilson, Cass County administrator.

Cass County sandbag operations this weekend will run from 8 to 7 on Saturday and noon to 7 on Sunday.