Grand Forks Man Arrested After Yet Another High Speed Chase

Derek Fuglem Was Also Arrested After A Chase In A Stolen Vehicle In 2017

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND — A Grand Forks man is behind bars after a high speed chase south of the city, and it wasn’t the first time.

A deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle around 2 Monday morning and 31-year-old Derek Fuglem took off.

The nine-mile chase hit speeds of 110 miles per hour and ended when Fuglem drove over spike strips.

He was taken into custody for fleeing, reckless endangerment, criminal attempt and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fuglem was arrested in 2017 for another chase in a stolen vehicle.

He was sentenced to prison in that case.