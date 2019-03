Ribfest Headliners include Russell Dickerson, Firehouse & Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil

FARGO, N.D. – The Ribfest lineup is out and it includes country music newcomer Russell Dickerson on June 6th.

You can also rock out to Vince Neil of Motley Crue on opening night, the 5th, and Firehouse with Kix on the 8th.

Sawyer Brown, a favorite for years around these parts, will take the stage on June 7th.

All concerts are included with your $5 gate fee.

Happy Harry’s Ribfest runs June 5th thru 8th at the Fargodome.